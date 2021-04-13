Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 177,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

