Randolph Co Inc Acquires 876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

