Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0214

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Raise has a market cap of $316,282.81 and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00053356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00083786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00618868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00033128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

