Ideaology Hits Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $443,725.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00053356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00083786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00618868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00033128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

