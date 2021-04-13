Carlson Capital Management Sells 327 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.67 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

