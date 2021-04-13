iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.