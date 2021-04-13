Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

