12,457 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sony by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,043,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 922,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,227,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SNE. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.