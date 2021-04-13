Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $378.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.26 and a 200 day moving average of $343.42. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

