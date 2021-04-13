Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

