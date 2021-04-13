Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHUY opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.98 million, a P/E ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.