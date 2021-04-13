Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

