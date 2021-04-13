Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 15,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

