Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average is $317.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.