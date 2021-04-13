BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of MUJ stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.19.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
