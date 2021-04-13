BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

