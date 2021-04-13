BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

MHN stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

