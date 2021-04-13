BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
MHN stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
