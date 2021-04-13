BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

