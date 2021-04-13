Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $15.32.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
