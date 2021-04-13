Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,768 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $189,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

