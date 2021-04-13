TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

