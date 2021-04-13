TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.
NASDAQ:TC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14.
About TuanChe
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.