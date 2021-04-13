Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 159.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 159.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $920.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00354015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00180632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00125666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

