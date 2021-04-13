EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 517 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average of $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 228.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

