Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $470,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,837,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $381.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $468.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

