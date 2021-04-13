Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 641.4% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVPKF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

