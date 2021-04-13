Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.