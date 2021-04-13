ERn Financial LLC Purchases 5,181 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,849,000 after buying an additional 73,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after buying an additional 102,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $72.74.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

