iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.