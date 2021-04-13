Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 794,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

