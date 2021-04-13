Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

