Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $481,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

