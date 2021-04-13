Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qualys were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.