Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 2,024 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

