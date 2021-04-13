CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $227,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

