TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TRIP opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

