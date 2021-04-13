BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
CII stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.15.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
