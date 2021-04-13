Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSTGF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of RSTGF stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

