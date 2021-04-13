Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $371,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

LMT opened at $387.85 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.48 and a 200-day moving average of $357.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.