CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.