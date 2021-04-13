Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

PLD stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

