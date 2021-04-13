Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

