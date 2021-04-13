CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $296,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

BLK stock opened at $807.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $734.26 and its 200-day moving average is $694.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.00 and a 1 year high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

