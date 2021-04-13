Analysts Set Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) PT at GBX 320.50

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 406.90 ($5.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.46. Signature Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 162.10 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

