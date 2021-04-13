Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 917.5% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

BSMN stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

