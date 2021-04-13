Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About Victory Square Technologies
