Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

