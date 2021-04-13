Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

