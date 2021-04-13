Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
