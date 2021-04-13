RPM International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RPM International has raised its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

