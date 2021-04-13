HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796 over the last quarter.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

