Veracity Capital LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $155.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.