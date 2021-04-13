Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after buying an additional 792,878 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $905,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15.

