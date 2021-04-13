Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,038.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,181.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

